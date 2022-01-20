News
Posted: Jan 20, 2022 10:53 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2022 10:57 AM
BPD to Host Public Agency Training Council Classes
The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) will be the host site for more law enforcement training opportunities.
The Public Agency Training Council (PACT) will be at the BPD to teach a few courses in April, May and August. The schedule is as follows:
Trauma Informed Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence
Cost $350
Date: April 18 - April 20
Building the Leader Within: Leadership Management and Management Skills
Cost $350
Date: May 9 - May 11
Solving Homicides: Investigative Steps to Success
Cost $350
Date: August 2 - August 4
To register, click here. For further information, contact Corporal Burdick at jmburdic@cityofbartlesville.org.
