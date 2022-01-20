Posted: Jan 20, 2022 10:53 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2022 10:57 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) will be the host site for more law enforcement training opportunities.

The Public Agency Training Council (PACT) will be at the BPD to teach a few courses in April, May and August. The schedule is as follows :

Trauma Informed Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence

Cost $350

Date: April 18 - April 20

Building the Leader Within: Leadership Management and Management Skills

Cost $350

Date: May 9 - May 11

Solving Homicides: Investigative Steps to Success

Cost $350

Date: August 2 - August 4

To register, click here. For further information, contact Corporal Burdick at jmburdic@cityofbartlesville.org.