Posted: Jan 19, 2022 10:43 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2022 10:43 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County District 2 aims to conduct road work at County Road 4000 south of Highway 60 at a low-water crossing.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier says they will look to install a shoofly in the area. He says this shoofly is being put in place near the Keever Ranch.

Bouvier says they want to put a shoofly in place so the owners and emergency personnel can get to the ranch in case of an emergency. He says they want to build everything up before rain moves into the area.

If rain moves into the area, Bouvier says it will be more difficult to complete the project. He says they may have to shut down the area for several weeks if weather conditions worsen while work on the shoofly is underway.