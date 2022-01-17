Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:56 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2022 1:56 PM

Ty Loftis

Students attending Pawhuska Public Schools will be returning to campus on Tuesday and with that, a Board meeting is also set to take place that morning where they will consider updating the latest return to learn plan based on the latest CDC guidelines. Superintendent David Cash said when making these types of decisions, student safety is the top priority.

Cash will also honor select teachers from each building and give a report as to how things are going across campus. Personnel matters will also be discussed during the meeting, which is set to start at 8 a.m. from the Administration Building.