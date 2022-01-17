Posted: Jan 17, 2022 12:27 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2022 12:27 PM

Max Gross

A preliminary hearing for a man facing multiple heinous allegations of animal cruelty and child abuse is set for Tuesday afternoon. A judge will determine if there is probable causes to continue litigation against Mason Villanueva on 12 counts. Villanueva was arrested in October 2021 after troubling allegations surfaced from a minor victim.

Villanueva is accused of committing several acts that occurred at a residence on the 400 block of Creek Avenue in Bartlesville in a time period between 2019 and April 2021. A minor female is the reported victim of several incidents. Villanueva is also accused of injury or killing several animals.

During an arraignment last year, assistant district attorney Will Drake said that, “Villanueva showed a complete disregard for the welfare of the child.” The Defendant remains in custody on a $500,000 bond.

The hearing was originally slated for December 7 but sides asked for a continuance. The hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday from the second floor courtroom at the Washington County Courthouse.