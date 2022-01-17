Posted: Jan 17, 2022 12:09 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2022 12:14 PM

Garrett Giles

A man is transported to the hospital following an accident near Ramona.

According to Ramona Police Chief Dave Lynd, a gentleman was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 75 on Monday morning when a vehicle traveling east on County Road 3350 ran a stop sign and pulled in front of the man's vehicle.

Chief Lynd says the man traveling southbound on US-75 was transported to a local hospital with head injuries. He says the other driver refused medical treatment.

Ramona Fire, Bartlesville EMS and Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the accident as well.

We will have more information when it becomes available.