Posted: Jan 13, 2022 5:16 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2022 5:16 PM

Ty Loftis

Early Thursday morning, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Dick Conner Correctional Center security staff about a subject walking near the facility possibly attempting to smuggle contraband into the complex.

A deputy made contact with a vehicle sitting in the roadway on County Road 5400 and when the deputy activated the emergency lights, the vehicle fled the scene, starting a pursuit for about 20 miles on county roads north and west of the facility.

The driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn on County Road 5701, running off the road. The driver and passenger, later identified as Cordelle Smith and Aubrey Washington, fled on foot. The Skiatook Police Department’s K9 Unit assisted in finding the driver and deputies located the passenger a short time later.

Smith and Washington, each from Lawton, were found to have a bag containing trafficking weight of methamphetamine and other items commonly smuggled into prison. Contraband items were also found in the vehicle and the two subjects face several charges at this time.