Posted: Jan 13, 2022 3:17 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2022 3:17 PM

Ty Loftis

Beginning next week, the Nowata Police Department will begin issuing citations for those that don’t follow the proper guidelines when dropping children off at school.

For those that drop children off at the elementary school, don’t let students off on Osage Street, as school busses and other vehicles may not see your child. For children being dropped off at the middle school, pull up to the office doors and at which time your child can exit the vehicle safely.