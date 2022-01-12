Posted: Jan 12, 2022 9:42 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2022 10:12 AM

Garrett Giles

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC, one of the fastest growing franchise concepts in the country, is opening its newest franchised location in Bartlesville on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

The new location is owned and operated by Nick Crouch and Glen Johnson, and marks their 84th restaurant to open across six states, with an additional nine cafes slated to open in Texas, Florida and Alabama between now and the fall.

Located at 3315 East Frank Phillips Blvd., the Bartlesville cafe will be giving away FREE SMOOTHIES FOR A YEAR at 7:00 a.m. on Friday to the first 50 guests in the drive thru line. This offer is valid with purchase of a food item or smoothie. You must be in drive thru to qualify. One free smoothie a week equals 52 total smoothies. Free smoothies may be redeemed through the Tropical Smoothie Café Loyalty App.

The new cafe is celebrating their opening with a Grand Opening Event on Friday beginning at 7:00 a.m. They are inviting guests to join the celebration with delicious food and smoothies, a Happy Hour from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., big giveaways such as a new Apple Watch, and more.

In a statement, Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LCC, said :

“Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s stellar growth would not be possible without dedicated and passionate franchisees like Nick and Glen, who continue to demonstrate confidence in our brand through the success of their cafes.”