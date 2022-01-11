Posted: Jan 11, 2022 11:35 AMUpdated: Jan 11, 2022 11:35 AM

Ty Loftis

As a result of a high percentage of students and staff being absent from school due to illnesses, Pawhuska Public Schools is moving to virtual learning through Tuesday, January 18th. Extracurricular activities are moving forward as normal, but homecoming festivities are being postponed to Saturday, January 29th.

Because of the schedule change, teachers will be meeting with students via Google Meet on Wednesday and Thursday. Students will be required to attend these meetings during their class times. School assignments are posted on each teacher’s Google Classroom page.

For further questions, contact your student’s respective office.