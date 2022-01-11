Posted: Jan 11, 2022 10:52 AMUpdated: Jan 11, 2022 10:52 AM

Ty Loftis

The Third Thursday series at the Bartlesville Area History Museum will continue next Thursday with special guest Rudy Geissler, who will be speaking on the Bartlesville Interurban Railway. There will also be a trolley-themed coloring station for kids to enjoy.

The museum will open at 6 p.m. and the event will start shortly thereafter. While at the museum, visitors will also be able to check out the special exhibit, “End of the Line: The Short Story of Bartlesville’s Interurban Railway.”

Entry to the museum is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 918-338-4290. Regular business hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Bartlesville Area History Museum is located on the fifth floor of City Hall in downtown Bartlesville.