Posted: Jan 07, 2022 10:42 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2022 11:06 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is accepting applications for its next Citizens Police Academy.

Captain Troy Newell says applications must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, to be considered for the next academy, scheduled to begin on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Applications for the 12-week course can be obtained in person at the BPD, 615 S. Johnstone Avenue. You can email Capt. Newell as well at tmnewell@cityofbartlesville.org.

The objective of BPD's Citizens Police Academy is to improve the general understanding of policing among the citizens of Bartlesville, thereby enabling them to make more informed judgments about policing and to develop a trust between their citizens.

In a statement, Capt. Newell says :

"Law enforcement work is often misunderstood. The Citizens Police Academy gives us a chance to pull back the curtain and show the public what we really do. We've received some great feedback and have made some great friends within the community. This support makes us all more effective at our jobs."

Capt. Newell says the academy is free to attend and meets from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday's for 12 weeks. Newell says class sizes are limited to ensure the quality of the course. He says the objective of the academy is not to make police officers out of graduates, but to make them better-informed residents, with an accurate knowledge of the department's responsibilities and functions.

Citizens Police Academy is taught by police officers and other personnel in their own area of expertise. Sessions cover a range of topics, including patrol functions, jail operations, 911 communications, hiring and training of officers, domestic violence issues, traffic enforcement, criminal investigations, narcotics, DUI enforcement, and officer use of force, officer safety, crime prevention and defensive tactics.

Chief Tracy Roles says one of the goals of the academy is to create ambassadors in the community for the department :

"I think some of the rewards of the program again, go back to the support we get in the community. The Bartlesville community is very supportive of our department. I would hope the citizens who have completed the citizens academy are spreading our message. And I think they are, and I think it shows."