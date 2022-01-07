Posted: Jan 07, 2022 9:59 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2022 10:02 AM

Garrett Giles

Theater Bartlesville postpones an upcoming performance.

Director Joe Sears had decided to postpone Theater Bartlesville's next show, "Love in the Universe," due to the rise in COVID-19 case numbers. Sears made this decision to protect the best interest of their actors and the community.

Theater Bartlesville will post new dates at a later time. For more information, visit their website, theaterbartlesville.com.