Posted: Jan 05, 2022 1:50 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2022 1:50 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville woman has been indicted on charges returned from the Grand Jury. Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced on Wednesday that Amanda Nicole West is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.

West, 33, allegedly displayed a knife and threatened to stab and kill the victim. The FBI worked the case in conjunction with the Bartlesville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle McWaters was the prosecutor in this case.