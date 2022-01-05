Posted: Jan 05, 2022 9:46 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2022 10:56 AM

The Dewey City Council amends the City's 2021-2022 fiscal year budget to include American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

Revenues increased in the amount of $295,516.80 with the approved ARPA funds. Expenditures in the same amount were approved.

City Manager Kevin Trease says the budget had to be amended with the revenues coming in. Trease says the revenues have to be exhausted by December 2026. He says any funds left over by June 30, 2022, will automatically roll over into the next fiscal year budget.

The same amount of ARPA funding will come to the City of Dewey in December 2022. Trease says the funds will remain in the General Fund until they are spent. He says any monies spent for Public Works will have to be transferred to another account.

Council workshops may be scheduled this month and next month to see how the City could spend the APRA funds. Trease says there are only four categories the monies can be directed toward. He says he will be talking with the Council more about the workshops in the near future.