Posted: Jan 04, 2022 2:40 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2022 2:44 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville student is among State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister's 70 high school students from across Oklahoma selected to her 2022 Student Advisory Council.

Bartlesville Senior Joyce Yang will be part of the Council's first virtual meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Students will discuss issues they face in school and brainstorm remedies. Feedback from the Student Advisory Council has influenced state-level initiatives to provide teachers more professional development in trauma-informed instruction, replace end-of-course high school testing with ACT or SAT, and pilot Individual Career Academic Planning.

In a statement, Hofmeister said :

"The students are among the top high school leaders in our state, and it is imperative to get their feedback. The insight we receive from this council is incredibly valuable, and their thoughtful reflection and fearless vision is instrumental to our decision-making."

Students named to the council represent rural, urban and suburban schools of all sizes. Each student was recommended by their district superintendent. Eighteen are returning members who have served on the council in previous years.

Pictured below is a list of students named to the 2022 Student Advisory Council: