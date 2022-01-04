Posted: Jan 04, 2022 2:39 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2022 2:39 PM

Tom Davis

Brighter Living Services at Elder Care just got a little brighter with the addition of a new wheelchair-accessible van.

Recent grants from the Jeanalee and Charles Parsons Foundation and the Lyon Foundation were used to purchase a specialty vehicle to transport Brighter Living clients to critical medical appointments and receive essential care.

Approximately 50 BLS clients currently require a wheelchair for transport. And now with the addition of a properly outfitted van, Elder Care can more effectively serve the elderly who need specialized assistance.

For more information about Brighter Living Services and Elder Care, visit AboutElderCare.org, or call (918) 336-8500.