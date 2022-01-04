Posted: Jan 04, 2022 11:40 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2022 11:43 AM

Garrett Giles

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updating their guidance regarding COVID-19 isolations and quarantines, Dewey Public Schools (DPS) will look to do the same.

Dewey Superintendent Vince Vincent says they are currently reviewing those recommendations and will be working with their Administrative Team, Return to Learn Plan Committee and School Board to alter procedures. Vincent says they will attempt to revise their procedures in a way that strikes a balance between their needs to mitigate the spread of the virus and reduces the amount of time students and staff must spend away from school.

Vincent says they hope to have these revisions completed and ready for implementation by early next week following the conclusion of the regularly scheduled school board meeting on Monday, Jan. 10. He says any changes that are approved will be applied retroactively for those who are or may be affected by school related COVID isolations and/or quarantines during the week of January 3 through January 10.

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education will meet in the McCrary Conference Room in the School Administration Building located at 1 Bulldogger Road. The meeting will convene at 6:00 p.m.

To see the CDC's update guidance on COVID-19 isolations and quarantines, click here.