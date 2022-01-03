Posted: Jan 03, 2022 3:13 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2022 3:13 PM

Tom Davis

It took a couple of days, but the first baby of 2022 at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips arrived mid-afternoon on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Little Paisley's family wins the 2022 Baby Derby from KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM.

Her family will soon receive a prize package which includes:

⦁ Gift Basket from Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center (Received directly from hospital)

⦁ Baby’s First Bible from Get Real Ministries

⦁ $50 Gift Card from Truity Credit Union

⦁ A Pefectly Posh Mommy Necklace from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry (Gift Certificate)

⦁ Bouquet of Flowers from Flowerland (Gift Certificate)

⦁ $50 Sterling’s Grille Gift Certificate from Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home

⦁ Gift Bag including diapers and wipes from Popkess Pharmacy in Dewey and Caney Drug in Caney, KS

⦁ $50 Gift Certificate from Tate Boys Tire & Service

⦁ Dinner for Mom and Dad Gift Certificate from Frida’s Cocina Mexicana

⦁ Gift Basket from The Crafty Candle Shoppe

⦁ 2 Dozen Cookies with your choice of design from Sippin’ Sweet Company