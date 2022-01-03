News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 03, 2022 3:13 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2022 3:13 PM
The Winner of the 2022 Baby Derby Is.........
Tom Davis
It took a couple of days, but the first baby of 2022 at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips arrived mid-afternoon on Monday, January 3, 2022.
Stephanie Bonell with Ascension St John Jane Phillps told us, "Miss Paisley Markham was born to her mother, Baylee Reed,and father,Donald Markham. Paisley weighed in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces was 20 inches long."
Little Paisley's family wins the 2022 Baby Derby from KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM.
Her family will soon receive a prize package which includes:
⦁ Gift Basket from Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center (Received directly from hospital)
⦁ Baby’s First Bible from Get Real Ministries
⦁ $50 Gift Card from Truity Credit Union
⦁ A Pefectly Posh Mommy Necklace from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry (Gift Certificate)
⦁ Bouquet of Flowers from Flowerland (Gift Certificate)
⦁ $50 Sterling’s Grille Gift Certificate from Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home
⦁ Gift Bag including diapers and wipes from Popkess Pharmacy in Dewey and Caney Drug in Caney, KS
⦁ $50 Gift Certificate from Tate Boys Tire & Service
⦁ Dinner for Mom and Dad Gift Certificate from Frida’s Cocina Mexicana
⦁ Gift Basket from The Crafty Candle Shoppe
⦁ 2 Dozen Cookies with your choice of design from Sippin’ Sweet Company
⦁ Baby’s First Nightlight Aromatherapy Lamp from Deb’s Lamps & Scents
« Back to News