Posted: Jan 03, 2022 10:56 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2022 11:16 AM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank announces several new additions to its board of directors for the Bartlesville region.

In a statement, local Arvest Bank president Kim Adams said :

“Arvest has been fortunate over the years to have had a very stable board of directors who have given many years of service. Their vast experience, deep understanding of the bank, business acumen and community involvement has helped our bank grow and become what it is today. We are very grateful for their time on the board.”

Adams also said :

“With many of those board members’ terms ending in 2021, we have the opportunity to welcome several new members who will bring with them varied skills and new perspectives. As Arvest continues to evolve in the banking industry, and in many instances be on the forefront of change, we look forward to the future.”

Arvest Bank thanks the following board members for their dedication and service: Kenneth Adams, Dr. Jamie Archer-Bennett, Julie Daniels, Robert S. Hughes, Robert Kane, David Stire, Guy Sutherland, and Joe Williams.

Joining the Bartlesville Arvest board of directors are: Lisa Cary, president/CEO of Bartlesville Regional United Way; Nate Castillo, supply chain business lead at ConocoPhillips; Angie Harmon, owner of Harmon Property Management; Richard Kane, owner of Bison Materials, Cloverleaf Cattle, Bison Asphalt; Kristen Lindblom, supervisor- regulatory & joint venture reporting at Phillips 66; Alan Long, president of Mid-America Feeds Inc.; Chuck McCauley, superintendent of Bartlesville Public Schools; and Mike Moore, president & COO of Ascension St. John Jane Phillips.

Arvest Bank current board members who will remain on the board and welcome the incoming board are: Kumar Krishnan, president of Service and Technology Corp. and Service & Manufacturing Corp.; Kevin Potter, owner of KCD Enterprises; Sharon Reese-McGlory, president of Veteran’s Connection Organization; and Marty Schoenthaler, franchise development officer at Nuvinair.

Pictured below are new Arvest Bank board members :

Lisa Cary

Angie Harmon

Nate Castillo

Richard Kane

Kristen Lindblom

Alan Long

Chuck McCauley

Mike Moore