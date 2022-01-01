Posted: Jan 01, 2022 10:06 AMUpdated: Jan 01, 2022 10:13 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracey Roles' New Year's Eve offer to drive home impaired drivers before they got behind the wheel was taken up by seven partiers.

Chief Roles made the offer to drive home those who had called dispatch and asked to take him up on his offer. The Chief and other officers happily drove those people safely home within the city limits in a police car at no charge between 10pm and 2am.

According to Police Chief Tracey Roles, those seven people had decided earlier in the day after hearing about the Arrive Home Safely offer made by the chief that they would take advantage of it. Accoring to Chief Roles, they all arrive home safely and had absolutely no business driving. He and his officer had a ball providing the service.

Roles did say that they had one accident on New Year's Eve, but alcohol was not a factor in that case. However, one person later on was booked on charges of DUI that was prior to the Arrive Home Safely hours. There was not an accident associated with that stop.