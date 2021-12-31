Posted: Dec 31, 2021 3:22 PMUpdated: Dec 31, 2021 3:22 PM

Ty Loftis

There have been talks of an arctic cold front moving through the area for the past week now and that cold air will finally push through northeast Oklahoma on Saturday morning and temperature will do nothing but drop as the day moves forward. Meteorologist with the News on 6, Stephen Nehenz tells us what to expect.

A high temperature of around 43 is forecasted with those scattered showers for early Saturday morning before seeing the temperatures fall rapidly throughout the day. Single digit temperatures are expected Saturday night.