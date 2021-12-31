Posted: Dec 31, 2021 11:23 AMUpdated: Dec 31, 2021 11:23 AM

Ty Loftis

Two anti-viral drugs are now available to treat those who are already suffering from COVID-19. The FDA recently approved the two pills for emergency use. A prescription will be required to get the medicine, as the drug is to be given to those who are at a high risk of getting a severe illness.

Oklahoma State Medical Association President, Dr. Mary Clarke had this to say on the new drugs.

The new drug has been approved for those 12 years and older and should be taken three times a day for five days.