Posted: Dec 30, 2021 4:23 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2021 7:24 PM

Ty Loftis

In the past six months, the price to buy a home has increased around 15 percent nationally, including in Oklahoma. The housing market has been moving quickly over the past year and many people are offering up to $10,000 above the original asking price.

Hannah Baker, a Tulsa Realtor says this is the time to buy a house if you are in the market:

“They are saying interest rates are going up right now. We are at 3.25 percent interest and the federal government has said in 2022 there are going to be a couple more hikes in interest prices.”

Baker added that the economy often has an impact on the housing market, so it is important to keep an eye on those trends as well.