News
Regional News
Posted: Dec 30, 2021 5:44 AMUpdated: Dec 30, 2021 5:55 AM
Bartlesville Woman Injured in Collision in Kay County
Tom Davis
A Bartlesville woman is hospitalized in an injury collision in Kay County.
The collsion occurred on Friday at approximately 8:47 p.m., westbound on SH-11, just east of Acker Hill Road near Kaw City.
A 2012 Kia Sorento, driven by Lane Douglas Kitchel, 22, of Bartlesville, was westbound on SH-11 with passenger Sara Nicole Marsh, 22, of Bartlesville.
OHP says occupants of the Kia were involved in a verbal altercation.
OHP reports that Sara Marsh jumped from the Kia hitting the ground. with Tyler Scott Gorr, 18, of Shidler, who was driving another vehicle westbound on SH-11, struck Marsh in the westbound lane.
Marsh was taken by Air Evac to Wesley Medical Center in Wichata, KS. Admitted in critical condition with multiple injuries sustained.
The case is under investigation.
« Back to News