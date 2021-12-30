Posted: Dec 30, 2021 5:44 AMUpdated: Dec 30, 2021 5:55 AM

Tom Davis

A Bartlesville woman is hospitalized in an injury collision in Kay County.

The collsion occurred on Friday at approximately 8:47 p.m., westbound on SH-11, just east of Acker Hill Road near Kaw City.

A 2012 Kia Sorento, driven by Lane Douglas Kitchel, 22, of Bartlesville, was westbound on SH-11 with passenger Sara Nicole Marsh, 22, of Bartlesville.

OHP says occupants of the Kia were involved in a verbal altercation.

OHP reports that Sara Marsh jumped from the Kia hitting the ground. with Tyler Scott Gorr, 18, of Shidler, who was driving another vehicle westbound on SH-11, struck Marsh in the westbound lane.

Marsh was taken by Air Evac to Wesley Medical Center in Wichata, KS. Admitted in critical condition with multiple injuries sustained.