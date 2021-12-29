Posted: Dec 29, 2021 2:19 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2021 2:19 PM

A Bartlesville man returned to court for the second consecutive day. Sklyer Barcus caused an incident during video arraignments on Tuesday afternoon and picked up further charges. He was charged with felony counts of assault on a police officer and placing a bodily fluid on a government employee.

It is alleged that Barcus punched and officer in the chest and spit on the officer as well. On Tuesday, Barcus cursed at a judge and was later removed from the jail’s arraignment room. The defendant was being charged with breaking a window at the jail. This is the fourth time since 2016 that Barcus has been charged with an incident taking place at the jail.

The defendant is currently awaiting trial for an eluding case that occurred in June. Barcus was arraigned without incident on Wednesday.