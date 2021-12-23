Posted: Dec 23, 2021 9:46 PMUpdated: Dec 24, 2021 9:07 AM

Garrett Giles

It takes plenty of man power to move a time capsule into the Bartlesville Public Library (BPL).

According to Bartlesville's City Beat, several City staff members got a big "thank you" from BPL for installing a time capsule in the library for safe keeping. BPL agreed to house the capsule, a 2020 Examiner-Enterprise project, until it is opened in 2070.

It took 11 men, three pieces of heavy equipment, and six-plus hours to get the pod to its final destination. They maneuvered the capsule through glass doorways, book shelves, and around a Christmas tree. No damage was sustained in the move.

City employees Bo Shultz, Terry Parker, Judd Ernest, Joel Holstrom, Mitch Lucas, Joel Veach, Ray Masters, and Veolia employee Cody Johnson were thanked for their hard work, as were Britt Robinson, Shawn Brown, and Matt Yocham of Britt Robinson Construction.

Video taken by the Bartlesville Public Library of the time capsule's relocation can be viewed below.