Posted: Dec 22, 2021 2:16 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2021 2:16 PM

Ty Loftis

A female victim was at the Bartlesville Police Department on Friday afternoon wishing to file a report of threats made by a female subject, who was in a dating relationship with the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

A probable cause affidavit states that the victim reported to police that she and James Barcus were in a dating relationship for several years and during that time he was abusive, both physically and verbally. She also said that he had been arrested for raping a child and had an extensive history of violence. That first degree rape charge was later dropped because of the McGirt Ruling.

The female victim said despite attempting to block their number, the two continued to send messages and make phone calls. Approximately a week before the female victim came in to talk to police, Barcus sent a message asking if he should, “pay a visit,” to the victim’s mother.

After hearing this information, officers felt there was enough information to issue an arrest warrant. Barcus is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $25,500 bond.