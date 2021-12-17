Posted: Dec 17, 2021 2:47 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2021 3:31 PM

Garrett Giles

One person is hospitalized following a two vehicle accident in Dewey on Friday afternoon.

Dewey Police Officer Craig Patterson says the accident occurred in the 1000 Block of NE Washington Boulevard, which is just within Dewey's city limits. He says both vehicles involved in the crash were heading north out of Bartlesville.

Officer Patterson says one of the vehicles was slowing down to turn into a business when a Ford Ranger that was following too close slid into the back of the car.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was transported to the hospital with head injuries. Officer Patterson says the driver of the Ford Ranger was cited for inattentive driving.

With slick road conditions due to the rain, you are asked to give yourself plenty of space with other vehicles when driving. You are also asked to reduce speeds.

Photo courtesy: Dewey Police Department