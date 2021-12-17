Posted: Dec 17, 2021 12:18 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2021 12:25 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will revisit a $12,500 donation from the Lyons Foundation in their next meeting.

District Judge Linda Thomas presented the item to the Commissioners in their last meeting. Thomas says the funds are to be used for the completion and furnishing of the courtrooms, more particularly the new courtroom and jury room on the first floor of the courthouse in downtown Bartlesville.

Judge Thomas says she held several conversations with Lyons Foundation Director Bruce Robinette about the donation before receiving it almost two weeks ago now. She says she was proud and pleased to present the donation to the Washington County Commissioners last Monday morning.

The first floor courtroom and jury room are currently being renovated. The project is anticipated to be complete by March 2021. More on that story here.

The Washington County Commissioners will consider a resolution regarding the donation on Monday, Dec. 20. They are scheduled to meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville, at 9:30 a.m.

