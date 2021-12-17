Posted: Dec 17, 2021 10:50 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2021 11:40 AM

Garrett Giles

More of the metal facade on buildings along South Dewey Avenue in downtown Bartlesville is scheduled to come down.

According to the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority, the metal facade at Cooper Herrington Furniture, 316 S. Dewey Ave., will be removed. Cooper Herrington Furniture is going out of business. The metal facade at 318 S. Dewey Ave. is also set to come down. These buildings are located next to Weeze’s Café.

The removal is set for mid to late December.

The mint blue metal facade at 309-311 S. Dewey Ave. was recently removed to facilitate a project there. To read that story, click here.

Photo courtesy: Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority