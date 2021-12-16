Posted: Dec 16, 2021 12:18 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2021 12:18 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the addition of new playground equipment in Pawhuska. This new park is along the Harvest Land Trails and was a collaborative effort between the Osage Nation Public Health System, The Department of Natural Resources and Childcare and Development Services.

The Harvest Land Trails are located at 102 Midland Street in Pawhuska and can be accessed from Highway 60.