Posted: Dec 16, 2021 9:58 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2021 9:58 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Ministerial Alliance is restarting the Pawhuska Food 4 Kids Backpack Program. This is a program that aims to help children over the weekend when school meals aren’t available and they were able to distribute 366 meals in October to elementary school students.

Cost is around $40 per month, per child. Student participation in the program increased to 70 in the month of October and it is expected that number will rise during the winter months. It is estimated that to serve students for the rest of the year, cost will be nearly $17,000.

The Pawhuska Ministerial Alliance works in conjunction with Christ’s Cupboard, local churches and businesses, along with individuals to make the program possible. If you would like to assist or learn more about the program, contact Pastor Jamie Kelly at Jamie.kelly@citychurchok.com.