Max Gross

A Dewey man appeared in court on Tuesday facing a handful of charges. Noah Cross was presented with charges from two different incidents. In total, the defendant was charged with seven different counts, four of which were felonies.

According to an affidavit, Dewey Police officers responded to the 400 block of Hamilton Avenue on September 6. A female victim alleges that she woke Cross and he began screaming at her. He allegedly broke items in the house. The victim attempted to call 911 and Cross grabbed her phone before pushing her down a hallway. The victim also knew that Cross had access to a shotgun.

The second incident occurred in Bartlesville on Monday at a residence on the 600 block of Johnstone Avenue. The same defendant from the first incident picked up Cross to visit their son. Cross began arguing and the victim decided to cancel the visit.

Cross then produced a black revolver and put it under the victim’s chin. The defendant began shouting threatening statements and stated he was going to kill her. He also licked the victim’s face before running out of the car and back to his residence.

Cross has an extensive legal history in Washington County. His aggregate bond was set at $115,000 between the two incidents.