Posted: Dec 15, 2021 9:47 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2021 9:50 AM

Campaign Kickoff for Rep. Stearman Set for Dec. 16

Garrett Giles

A campaign kickoff for House District 11 State Representative Wendi Stearman will be held soon.

The event will take place at the Bartlesville Community Center (BCC) on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. You can bring the whole family for a night full of hors d'oeuvres, hot cocoa, and Christmas songs by the Choir Company. Guest speakers include Senator Nathan Dahm, Rep. Tom Gann, and Rep. Sean Roberts.

A suggested donation of $20 per family would be appreciated. The BCC is located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.

Hosts for the event are as follows

  • Mr. & Mrs. Ballard
  • Mr. Shawn Barker
  • Mr. & Mrs. Beffer
  • Mr. & Mrs. Bolding
  • Mr. & Mrs. Boman
  • Mr. & Mrs. Calhoun
  • Mr. & Mrs. Cook
  • Mrs. Mary Ann Day
  • Mrs. Mishela DeBoer
  • Mr. & Mrs. Figueredo
  • Mr. & Mrs. Fritts
  • Mr. & Mrs. Hogan
  • Mr. & Mrs. Kimmer
  • Mr. & Mrs. King
  • Mrs. Tammy Latham
  • Mr. & Mrs. McCarty
  • Mr. & Mrs. Murray
  • Mr. Dan Nallon
  • Mr. & Mrs. Roark
  • Mr. & Mrs. Schaffner
  • Mr. Herb Stevens
  • Mr. & Mrs. Wagoner
  • Mr. & Mrs. Yoder

