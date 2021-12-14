Posted: Dec 14, 2021 12:44 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2021 4:28 PM

Garrett Giles

St. John Catholic School (SJCS) receives two grants from the Bartlesville Community Foundation (BCF).

BCF Executive Director Mike Wilt and BCF Director of Operations Laura Jensen presented the checks to SJCS.

One of the grants was the Service League Grant. $800 was awarded to SJCS Home Economics class. The funds will allow them to purchase four portable sewing machines, four portable hand mixers, and a large stationary mixer. Receiving this check was Home Economics teacher Mrs. Hopkins, Principal Cristel Miller, Father John O'Neill, SJCS Director of Development Elizabeth Trash, and students.

The $1,500 Legacy Hall of Fame Grant was awarded to assist in the dyslexia TAKE FLIGHT training for new teachers. Receiving the grant check was dyslexia TAKE Flight teachers Kay Barriger, Dana Hardy, and Mary Jones. Also receiving this award was Principal Miller, Father O'Neill, and Thrash, the SJCS Director of Development.