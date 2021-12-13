Posted: Dec 13, 2021 1:23 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2021 1:23 PM

Ty Loftis

For the past month, the Osage County Health Department has been unable to provide COVID-19 numbers to the Board of Osage County Commissioners. At Monday’s meeting, representatives from the department said this is because the State Department of Health has changed the way it is reporting numbers on the state’s website. Jennifer Nunn goes through that change and why it took effect.

District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney doesn’t understand where patient confidentially comes into play when names aren’t being given out. He added that it is important for citizens in small rural communities to know if there are two positive COVID-19 cases.

Osage County Emergency Manager added that all 77 counties were complaining about this same problem at a meeting in Oklahoma City last week. That is why the State is going to attempt to revert back to how things had been before the confusion started.