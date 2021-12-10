Posted: Dec 10, 2021 2:18 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2021 2:18 PM

Max Gross

A Collinsville man was arrested after a Tulsa County Sheriff’s inquiry on potential animal cruelty. Samual Smith was arrested and will potentially face multiple charges of animal cruelty.

Our news partners with The News on 6 reported that dozens of animals were found with no food or water at Smith's home on Thursday. Investigators say they seized 128 chickens, 14 dead chickens, a pigeon, donkey, 15 goats and 1 dead goat.

Charges have yet to be filed in this matter. Smith also has a pending case for assault and battery in Tulsa County. The defendant was charged after the alleged incident occurred last Friday. Smith failed to appear for his scheduled court on Wednesday.