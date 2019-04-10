Posted: Dec 09, 2021 1:19 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2021 1:19 PM

Ty Loftis

With dry and windy conditions in place for Friday, the National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Osage County. Wind gusts upward of 40 miles per hour can be expected through the afternoon and burning isn't recommended, as any fires are likely to spread quickly. Alan Crone with the News on 6 echoes those sentiments.

A cold front will come through late Friday night before above-average temperatures return to start the work week early next week. High winds are expected to continue to blow and with that, a high fire danger will remain in effect.