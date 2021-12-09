Posted: Dec 09, 2021 11:18 AMUpdated: Dec 09, 2021 11:18 AM

Ty Loftis

The Barnsdall Board of Education adopted a new Student Open Transfer policy at this week’s Board meeting. Starting at the beginning of the year, parents and guardians will be able to submit an open transfer application to the school of their choice.

Each receiving school can deny the transfer application based upon capacity of the grade level being requested, the student’s attendance documentation, discipline record, or an inability to provide the needed services to a student. The school district sending the transfer can’t deny that request, as emergency transfers have been terminated in Oklahoma.

To find the new policies that Barnsdall has adopted, visit the Barnsdall Public Schools website or for questions, call 918-847-2271.