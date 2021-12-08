Posted: Dec 08, 2021 2:57 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2021 2:57 PM

Ty Loftis

After a camera caught a porch pirate stealing a package from a Skiatook family's front porch, police officers are offering tips so that the same thing doesn't happen to you during this holiday season.

Police say it is best to schedule a delivery when someone can pick it up for you, have your mail carrier hold it in a locker or pickup location, or even ship the package to your place of business. Video doorbells and motion lights are also nice so that you know when your package was delivered.

The Skiatook Police Department is unaware of any widespread issues, but they are investigating the disturbance. If you have any information, you are asked to call 918-396-2424.