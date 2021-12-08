Posted: Dec 08, 2021 9:37 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2021 10:30 AM

Garrett Giles

Through its second cycle of classroom grants and professional growth grants for teachers, Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) recently awarded over $10,000 of funds.

BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis says they value their BPS teachers and their innovative ideas to engage their students and enrich learning within Bartlesville Public Schools. She says they are honored to empower their teachers by funding special projects.

In this recent round of grants, BPSF funded musical instruments, robots, broadcasting items, and several conferences, including a trip for two teachers to New York City to develop skills in the area of student social and emotional learning.