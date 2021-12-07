Posted: Dec 07, 2021 2:23 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2021 2:24 PM

Ty Loftis

Christmas parades are set to continue this weekend, as the spotlight will shift to Shidler on Saturday evening for the annual lighted Christmas Parade and the Christmas Lighting contest. Lights are scheduled to be turned on at 5:30 p.m. and the parade will follow in downtown Shidler.

Prizes will be awarded to contestants with the best float, best downtown window decorations, most colorful animal and person, along with the most decorative bike or ATV. You are asked to stop by the Safe House for hot chocolate, apple cider and a visit with Santa Claus.

If you are interested in being a part of the parade, contact the Shidler Chamber of Commerce at 620-583-4465.