Posted: Dec 07, 2021 10:13 AMUpdated: Dec 07, 2021 10:16 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey invites you to its Christmas Tree Lighting.

The Dewey Hotel at 801 N. Delaware Street will be the site for the City of Dewey’s Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6:00 p.m. The Dewey High School choir will be singing on the front porch of the historic hotel.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease invites you to bring your family, bring your friends, and celebrate the holiday season.