Posted: Dec 04, 2021 7:57 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2021 8:11 PM
Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade a Big Success
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Kiwanis "Fairytale Christmas Parade" on Saturday, December 4, was a huge hit.
The Kiwanis has been hosting the Bartlesville Christmas Parade since 2011, bringing joy to people of our community.
This year's Grand Marshal, Ron Adams and his wife, Debbi are long time Bartians and very well known in Bartlesville with his relationship with the Kiddie Park, area Christmas Parades and children’s Christmas parties. Arvest Mortgage Lender Julia May was the new Grand Marshal sponsor this year.
Ron and Debbi were driven by Kevin Potter of Bartlesville Radio in a 2002 Thunderbird.
The parade was seen on KWONTV.com brought to you by:
MOXIE ON 2ND, BARTNET IP, DOENGES FAMILY OF AUTOS, REGENT BANK, WATTERS HEAT AND AIR, MEDICALODGES OF DEWEY, PAUL'S WRECKER, PRO TINT, LPL PAINTING AND COMPANY, STATE FARM INSURANCE AGENT DANIELLE WEAVER, JOM SWEAZY REALTY, ARVEST BANK AND LUIS ORTIZ LAW OFFICE.
The BHS Band Sponsor is Arvest Bank
Dewey Band Sponsor is State Rep. Judd Strom
Float Sponsors:
Santa Claus Sponsor/Musselman Abstract
Patriotic Sponsor/Patriot Auto Group
Non-Profit/Chenowth & Cohen
1 Lighthouse Outreach Center
2 Elks Lodge 1060
3 Tulsa Quarte Midget
Corporate /Cliff’s Flooring and Windows
1 Phillips 66
2 ReMax
3 ConocoPhillips
Business/KWON Radio
1 INCO Electric, Inc
2 Cobalt Boats
3 Oklahoma Monument Company
Parade Theme/ Armstrong Bank
Sutterfield Financial
Overall Winner/Bryan, Little, Haley and Kent
Chevron Phillips
