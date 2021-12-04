Posted: Dec 04, 2021 9:45 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2021 9:48 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) and 40 volunteers go holiday shopping for families in need.

Lieutenant Ryan Bevard has told Bartlesville Radio in recent weeks that the WCSO would go gift shopping for 96 children this Christmas. Lt. Bevard said they are appreciative of everyone that gives to WCSO's holiday programs. He said it is great to see the public help them help others in need.

WCSO staff and volunteers went shopping for the kiddos on Thursday, Dec. 2. The children will come to the Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Dec. 16, for a Christmas party. Beverages, cookies, fun and Santa are generally on hand for the event at 611 SW Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville.

Photo courtesy: WCSO