Posted: Dec 03, 2021 2:08 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2021 2:08 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on two counts of child stealing stemming from a warrant that was issued in early June. Candi Allison appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday where the charges were presented.

According to an affidavit, it is alleged that Allison took possession of her two biological sons in which she had lost custody of previously. Washington County deputies responded to an incident on the 200 block of Caney Street in Copan. The reporting party said that Allison may be using narcotics.

The victims had not been seen since June 2 and the witness believed that one of the boys was missing doctors’ appointments. Allison had permission from the guardians to take the children with her on occasions.

Bond was set by the warrant at $15,000. Allison is due back in court on December 17.