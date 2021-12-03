Posted: Dec 03, 2021 10:21 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2021 10:21 AM

Garrett Giles

It’s the 21st annual Green Country Christmas Giveaway, with more than $40,000 in cash and prizes, and more than one million green tickets given away!

Because of the popularity this year, rolls of “Green” 2021 Green Country Christmas tickets are running low so a select few businesses who run out of green tickets will be supplied with RED Green Country Christmas tickets. This will not affect the daily prize drawings or the major prize drawing which will take place Tuesday morning, December 21 on the radio. Simply verify if your winning ticket is red or green.

Complimentary green or red tickets may be picked up at any of the businesses displaying the "Green Country Christmas" poster. With each $10 purchased, shoppers will receive an additional ticket from the business. No purchase necessary.

Prizes and gift certificates with a value of at least $50 have been donated by each business. Ten daily prize numbers from the tickets distributed are being announced weekdays on KWON 1400/93.3/95.5, KYFM 100.1, KRIG 104.9, and KPGM 1500/99.1 listed in the Examiner Enterprise, Sunrise Reporter, on the Weatherline phone number: 918-336-2900 and at www.bartlesvilleradio.com. Winners have three business days to claim their prizes at the radio station studios, 1200 SE Frank Phillips Blvd., or new numbers will be drawn. Major prizes will be drawn from all the tickets Tuesday morning, December 21, on the radio beginning at 9am. People can listen from their homes, businesses, cars, or wherever they are shopping. They do not have to be at one specific location. They will have 1 minute 40 seconds to call the stations to claim the major prizes. A station representative will go to them wherever they are to verify the winning ticket. If the time limit goes by without a phone call, or the winning ticket is not correct, then new numbers will be drawn for the major prizes.