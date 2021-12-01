Posted: Dec 01, 2021 12:47 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2021 12:54 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Library (BPL) invites you to an emergency preparedness class.

"Be Red Cross Ready" with Mathew Hitchcock, a Disaster Program Manager for American Red Cross, will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 1:00 p.m. The course is for adults interested in learning about disaster preparedness. Topics will focus on home fire safety and tornadoes.

The program is free and open to the public. No registration is required. You can attend the class at BPL, 600 S. Johnstone Avenue, or watch online on BPL's Facebook page.