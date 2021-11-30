Posted: Nov 30, 2021 1:52 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2021 1:55 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville's 10th annual Festival of the Nativity is set to take place next week.

This event will be held in Father Lynch Hall at St. John Catholic Church in Bartlesville, 715 S. Johnstone Avenue. Times for the occasion are 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12.

You will be able to view approximately 500 nativity scenes from all over the world for free. The Bartlesville Festival of the Nativity is a non-denominational community event to celebrate the Savior's birth.

Photo courtesy: Festival of the Nativity