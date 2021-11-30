Posted: Nov 30, 2021 1:30 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2021 1:43 PM

Garrett Giles

Two officers with the Caney Police Department in Kansas receive lifesaving awards.

Caney Police Officers Joe Elliott and Jesse Cross responded to a suspicious person call in early-November. Upon arrival, they found a male subject who had been cut with a knife during an altercation with another person.

Both officers immediately administered first aid measures to stop/slow the bleeding until an ambulance could arrive on scene to provide advanced life support measures.

In a statement, Chief Kitterman said:

"If it had not been for the quick actions and measures provided to stop the bleeding by these two officers, the outcome of this incident might have been dramatically different."

Officer Cross and Officer Elliott received their Life Saving Awards at the Caney City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 29.